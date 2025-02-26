Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gentherm Q1 Earnings

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm’s FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,427,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,488,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,616,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Gentherm by 2.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,169,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gentherm by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,490.74. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

