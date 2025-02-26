Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,797 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

