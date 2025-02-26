Todd Asset Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,547,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,517 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 63,835 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Unilever by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

