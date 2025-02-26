Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $966,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of IBIT opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

