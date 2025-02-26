Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) is Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

