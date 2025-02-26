Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $35.24 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

United Airlines stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

