Brokers Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold FY2026 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.12.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$403,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.