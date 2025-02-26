Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) & Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Critical Analysis

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Media Group and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 0 7 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus target price of $278.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company 8.47% 15.74% 7.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Media Group and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Universal Media Group and Becton, Dickinson and Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group $30,000.00 33.59 -$350,000.00 ($0.01) -3.50 Becton, Dickinson and Company $20.18 billion 3.27 $1.71 billion $6.02 38.23

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group. Universal Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Universal Media Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

