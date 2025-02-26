Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,406 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.