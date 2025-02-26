iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is LGL Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LGL Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFA opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

