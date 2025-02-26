iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 527,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 172,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.