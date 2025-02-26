Sprott Inc. Has $18.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495,791 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 1.1% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

