Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Purchased by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 3,561.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,356,073 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,291,717 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services makes up 1.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $86,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group lowered Orrstown Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORRF opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $643.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.