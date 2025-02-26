Lingotto Investment Management LLP Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Oscar Health by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oscar Health by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.5 %

OSCR opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.01 and a beta of 1.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $146,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,330.88. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $117,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,872.96. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,269 in the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.