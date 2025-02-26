FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Cut by Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2026 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at C$149.09 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$109.02 and a 1 year high of C$151.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.64. The company has a market cap of C$107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Articles

