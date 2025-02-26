Wedbush Comments on Home Depot’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $15.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.14. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $393.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.48. The company has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 84,062 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

