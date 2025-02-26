Desjardins Issues Negative Outlook for Rogers Sugar Earnings

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.40.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.50 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$5.12 and a 1 year high of C$6.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$701.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Sebastien Couillard purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$50,278.72. Also, Director M. Dallas H. Ross acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$813,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 160,710 shares of company stock valued at $871,121. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

