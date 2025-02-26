Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for AMP Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.92. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.28 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $521.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

