Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for MTDR FY2025 Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $8.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

MTDR stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. This trade represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,880 shares of company stock valued at $753,949 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after buying an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $51,788,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,122 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,894,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 565.4% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

