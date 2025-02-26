First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Up 26% – Time to Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 26% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 774,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 276,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.80.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

