First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 178.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 170,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $474,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDT stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

