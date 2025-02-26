First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,541 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 491,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFF opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $33.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1755 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

