Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $64,958,509.98. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $1,997,700.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 462.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.