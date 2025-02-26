Fluent (FLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.25. Fluent has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

