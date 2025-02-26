Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Jonathan Bornstein Sells 13,527 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $42,339.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,086.61. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 343.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

