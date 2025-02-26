First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

CVS opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

