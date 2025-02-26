Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Lai Wang Sells 5,000 Shares

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $1,286,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 920,920 shares in the company, valued at $236,888,251.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beigene Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ONC stock opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beigene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $265.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

