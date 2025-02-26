Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Lai Wang Sells 5,000 Shares

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $1,286,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 920,920 shares in the company, valued at $236,888,251.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Beigene Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ONC stock opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beigene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $265.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63.
Beigene Company Profile
