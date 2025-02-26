Jason Lublin Sells 50,000 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,499,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,997.74. The trade was a 18.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $289,205,000. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,460,000 after buying an additional 4,447,000 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,641,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,948,000 after buying an additional 2,458,800 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,397,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after buying an additional 1,667,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

