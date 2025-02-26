Jason Lublin Sells 50,000 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,499,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,997.74. The trade was a 18.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $289,205,000. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,460,000 after buying an additional 4,447,000 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,641,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,948,000 after buying an additional 2,458,800 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,397,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after buying an additional 1,667,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDR

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.