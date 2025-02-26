John Kachig Kibarian Buys 34,356 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,162,153.60. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

