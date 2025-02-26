Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Bought by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,731 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,740 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

