iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,774,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,618,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,797,000 after buying an additional 440,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $215.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.