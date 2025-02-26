Sprott Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 54,904 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.07. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

