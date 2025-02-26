Sprott Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,624 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Integra Resources were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark upgraded Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

