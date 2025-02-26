Daner Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Daner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.