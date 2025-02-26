LGL Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 820.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 793.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $250.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.07 and its 200 day moving average is $270.85. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

