Talen Energy (TLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Talen Energy to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $433.90 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Talen Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TLN stock opened at $211.59 on Wednesday. Talen Energy has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $258.03. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.45 and a 200-day moving average of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
Insider Activity at Talen Energy
In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLN
Talen Energy Company Profile
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talen Energy
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.