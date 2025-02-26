Talen Energy (TLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Talen Energy to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $433.90 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN stock opened at $211.59 on Wednesday. Talen Energy has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $258.03. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.45 and a 200-day moving average of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insider Activity at Talen Energy

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.10.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

