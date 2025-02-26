Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.