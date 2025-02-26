Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 272,866 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,602,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,787,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

