1,853 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.89 and a one year high of $119.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

