Forge Global (FRGE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Forge Global to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Forge Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Forge Global stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,030,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,170.40. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $159,108.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 604,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,728. This represents a 20.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,373 shares of company stock worth $319,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRGE

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.