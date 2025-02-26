DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in DexCom by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

