17,124 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VSCO opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

