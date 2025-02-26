Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $339.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.04 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.77 and its 200-day moving average is $412.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

