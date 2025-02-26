Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Trading Up 0.6 %
V opened at $352.00 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $357.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $653.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.94.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
