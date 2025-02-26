Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

