Provident Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

