Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,136 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

