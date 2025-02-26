VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,740,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,714 shares during the quarter. VEON accounts for approximately 6.2% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of VEON worth $230,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of VEON by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,927,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in VEON during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its stake in VEON by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.52. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a positive return on equity of 36.48%.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

