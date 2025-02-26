Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after buying an additional 78,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,424,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,588,000 after buying an additional 131,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,679,000 after buying an additional 150,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,453,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $284.26 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,098,475.92. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $807,376.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,849,944.78. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,501 shares of company stock worth $75,651,410. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.