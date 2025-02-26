7,737 Shares in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Bought by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IBIF opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

